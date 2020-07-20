I needed a new driver’s license after mine was stolen and my firstborn was turning driving age this summer, so we had to journey to Mordor.

Learning to drive is the one thing American teens had left for them this summer — after the pandemic robbed them of socializing, sports, swimming pools, summer trips, jobs and internships, and all the other ways teens begin to test independence.

Now imagine the voice-cracking moans of agony from 2004 babies like my son when the coronavirus shut down DMVs across the nation.

But fortunes changed in the District when the DMV announced it would reopen in June by appointment only. I got to work and scored spots for both of us a week after my son’s birthday.

He studied harder for the driver’s test than he had for all his finals. And I worked that list of required records like a Soviet-era Czechoslovakian about to face the Department of Documents. My papers would be in order.

The dining-room table was covered in neat piles of every document I had: proof-of-residency packets for both me and my husband, our passports, months of utility bills, financial statements, my son’s Social Security card and birth certificate, a vial of blood and the withered stump of his umbilical cord. I had this.

“Not to be a pessimist, but I am a DC native and have never, ever managed to get through the DC DMV in less than two visits,” my Facebook friend Corinne Rothblum warned me when I bragged online about how ready I was this time.

Sure. And in normal times, you’d take another half-day off work next week and make it happen.

But in covid times? The next available appointment was in November. We couldn’t fail.

We arrived 30 minutes early for his 3 p.m. appointment. The clerk looked up his name.

“Oh. For a learning permit? We stop giving knowledge tests at 2 p.m.,” she said.

Nooooooo!

This information, as far as I can tell, is nowhere on the website.

We pleaded with her. She tried to see whether he could test at 2:30 p.m.

“Sorry, they shut the machines down,” she said. “You’ll have to make another appointment.”

Blinking back failed Tiger Mom tears, I went inside for my own appointment while my son trudged back to the car he now couldn’t drive until Thanksgiving.

When the clerk asked for my Social Security card, unimpressed with all the color-coded paper clips on my stacks of perfect paperwork, I reached for my wallet — and my stomach did a flip-flop. I had forgotten something: That card had been stolen, too.

“Do you have a W-2?” she asked, offering me a lifeline. I pulled it up on my phone.

“It has to be a printed copy,” she said. And no, she wouldn’t print it for me.

Nooooooo!

The next available appointment? Yup, November. She gave me a temporary, paper license, which I’m sure will be seen as totally legit everywhere.

When I returned to the car, I went in for a mama-bear hug of my red-eyed boy.

“No, Mom,” he said, pushing me away. “I’m so sorry.”

And he pointed to the spiderweb cracks across the windshield.

“I threw my phone when I got back into the car,” he said.

And now paying off that windshield will be his new, nondriving summer activity.

“The clerk told us we can keep looking for a canceled appointment online,” I told him as he recited the rules of the road in a monotone the whole way home.

This is more than just a First World, sad-teen story.

Because the DMV is also the keeper of the American identification system, its dysfunction affects access to benefits and money, livelihoods and careers across the socio-economic spectrum.

I’ve heard from folks whose expired IDs kept them from cashing disability checks. People whose new jobs were in limbo because they couldn’t get a District license after moving here for work, or whose insurance is at risk of getting canceled because licenses aren’t renewed, or who can’t get a title transfer for a car purchase.

Ivanka Trump is telling the unemployed to “find something new,” but if that new thing — like delivering groceries or takeout — requires an ID, a driver’s license or car registration that is up to date, they might be toast.

It’s not just here. I texted with a guy from Virginia whose fruitless, six-hour-long appointment to renew a license sent him back to the online lottery to try for another spot. He’s been trying for a month.

Officials have noticed the problem. The Department of Homeland Security announced that enforcement of Real ID — the enhanced national identification standards that will cover all driver’s licenses — set to begin in October, is pushed back a year. A small help.

And D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced that licenses, registrations and inspections that expired after March will remain valid throughout the coronavirus crisis in the District.

But that does little for anyone needing to deal with the federal government (disability check) or outside companies (insurance), or who must travel or rent a car — and it leaves out the working poor who may be struggling with registrations that expired before the pandemic stuck.

I tried to ask District DMV Director Gabriel Robinson about this, but his staff pointed me to the announcements Bowser made instead.

Back to the hound, the hero of our story.

When I let the dog out in the wee hours of Saturday morning, I sat down to my perpetually open DMV appointment page, click-scroll-clicked and couldn’t believe it — an appointment was available that day.

The clunky online system doesn’t make it easy to simply book the spot — that’s another issue I didn’t get to ask Robinson about — but I worked some 4 a.m. digital voodoo and snagged it.

Dog and I danced and whooped around the house, waking everyone up.

So this is how the rest of the District is supposed to work around such a broken system? How many people have the luxury of time and a strong Internet connection (plus an incontinent hound) to make this work?

The kid got up, studied some more. The papers were in order. He missed only two questions — and passed the test.

He drove us home. And started on the yardwork that would begin to pay off that windshield.