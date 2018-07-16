WISE, Va. — Thousands of people are expected to attend a free health clinic later this week in Southwest Virginia.

The Remote Area Medical and Health Wagon will stage the event at the Wise County Fairgrounds from July 20 through July 22.

This is 19th year the event will be held at the fairgrounds. Patients will receive provide dental, medical and vision care.

All care is offered free of charge. Registration begins at 6 a.m. daily. Services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.