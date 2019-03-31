Thousands of Prince George’s County homes were advised Sunday to boil water before use after a water main broke. (Linda Davidson/The Washington Post)

Authorities advised boiling water in part of southern Prince George’s County on Sunday night as a precaution after a water main break.

The water utility that serves the county said the advisory affects about 23,000 of its customers in the area west of Route 210 and south of the border with the District.

Areas affected include Fort Washington and National Harbor, said the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, the county’s water utility.

WSSC said a water main broke Sunday afternoon in a 36-inch diameter pipe that runs along Route 210, the Indian Head Highway.

The precautionary BWA is affecting approximately 23,000 customers who are in the area west of MD 210 to the Potomac River, and from the Washington, D.C. line south to Piscataway Creek. There are small areas just east of MD 210 that also are under the BWA.

Type your address in the interactive map to find out if you are located in the affected area.

If you live in the affected area, you should bring your water to a rolling boil for three minutes then cool it before such activities or uses as drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing baby food and formula, making ice and providing for pets.

WSSC said all stored water, or drinks or ice made recently should be discarded.

The break caused a loss of pressure in part of the distribution system. This increases the risk of contamination in the system, WSSC said.

