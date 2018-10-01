Electricity was cut off for a time Monday night to thousands of homes and businesses in the Bethesda, Md. area. Pepco said problems at a substation caused the outages. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Power was cut off for a time Monday night to about 3300 homes and businesses in the Bethesda area of Montgomery County, as well as to the Bethesda metro station, authorities said.

A spokesman for Pepco said “an issue” with a substation caused the outage, which had its peak effect shortly before 8 p.m. Metro issued an alert saying that escalators and elevators at the Bethesda station had lost power. It said the station was temporarily closed.

Within an hour or two, Pepco said the number of customers without electricity had been cut to about 1300 customers. Metro said power had been restored at the Bethesda station.

The exact nature of the problem at the substation could not be immediately learned.

Also unclear was the number of people affected. A number of high rise apartment houses are in the area where the outage occurred, and sometimes each building is treated as a single customer.