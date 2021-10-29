“Across the board, the answer was no — this seems like any other day,” Galbreath said on Wednesday. “Which in my opinion is unequivocally the most jarring aspect of what transpired this morning.”
Since Jan. 6, evacuation orders and violent threats on the streets of Capitol Hill have unfolded with unsettling regularity. Even as many have turned out to be false alarms, the specter of political violence still hangs heavy with each alert, generating reminders of Jan. 6 and sending the city into a constant state of hypervigilance — much like it was in the weeks after 9/11 when residents feared another terrorist attack.
On the other hand, the relative regularity of the threats has also normalized them, staffers said, making them seem to be increasingly just part of life on the Hill. On the other hand, the relative regularity of the threats has also made them seem to be increasingly just part of life on the Hill, staffers said.
So far this year, there have been around 70 bomb threats in the nation’s capital, according to the D.C. Office of Unified Communications. In the past 10 days alone, there was a bomb threat at the Department of Labor and a suspicious package sent to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). In August, a man parked his truck near the Capitol and threatened to destroy two blocks of Washington with an explosive device. In April numerous buildings on Capitol grounds were placed on lockdown after a man rammed into a Capitol Police barricade, killing one officer, and in March a House office building was evacuated due to a suspicious package.
The latest scare to the Hill community came Wednesday morning, when the Federal Protective Service received a potential bomb threat directed at the Department of Health and Human Services headquarters. The threat prompted an evacuation of that building, the U.S. Botanic Garden and the nearby O’Neill House Office Building. A day-care center in the O’Neill building relocated to the Ford House Office Building cafeteria, sending a notice to parents that they would need to walk via Virginia Avenue if they wanted to pick up their children.
Authorities issued the “all clear” by early afternoon Wednesday after Capitol Police and D.C. police had descended on the scene to help the Federal Protective Service “investigate the suspicious package” at the HHS building. A spokesperson for Capitol Police said his force assisted with road closures and evacuated our nearby buildings in “an abundance of caution.”
By Friday evening, no one had been arrested in connection with the threat.
The threats can also be disruptive to Capitol Hill residents and businesses. During the August bomb threat, Capitol Police went door to door in the surrounding blocks and told people to evacuate their homes while blocking off numerous roads. On Jan. 6, many said they could hear the chaos from their living rooms. But on Wednesday, many people walking around the Hill weren’t aware of the threat.
Across the street from the Botanical Gardens that had been evacuated earlier that day, 62-year-old Liz Evans was taking videos of ducks eating in the Capitol Reflecting Pool.
“Oh my gosh, he knows where to get a good meal,” she exclaimed as a man beside her sprinkled food into the water.
It was Evans’ first time walking around the Mall since Jan. 6, and she had come after a long day at a symposium to see how close she could get to the U.S. Capitol 10 months removed from the insurrection. She was pleased to discover she could walk on the grounds, just like she had for years prior.
Evans hadn’t heard of the scare at the government building nearby, and learning about the news had little impact on her evening.
“I grew up in the Middle East, so I have a pretty high tolerance for fear,” she said.
At a Starbucks down the street from the Department of Health and Human Services’ headquarters, Jennifer Cerasoli was enjoying a pumpkin spice latte. She also hadn’t heard of the bomb threat.
“It does suck to know there are people making threats like that,” said Cerasoli, 33, a sixth- and seventh-grade teacher at a nearby school. “Some people might think D.C. is just government and politics, but there are actual people who live here, too.”
D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) asked Capitol Police earlier this year to allow D.C. residents to also be able to receive alerts about police activity. On Thursday, she announced that they could finally do so by signing up through D.C.’s existing alert notification system.
“January 6th brought to light what we’ve long known: D.C. residents face unique challenges due to living in the nation’s capital, including risks to their health and safety,” Norton said in a statement. “I’m encouraged, however, by USCP’s willingness to share these alerts with the District.”
Norton’s communications director, Sharon Eliza Nichols, said she hasn’t reached the point where she feels jaded after the repeated threats. To the contrary, she said she’s gotten more proactive. She takes account of where fellow employees are. She thinks about where they would go if ordered to evacuate, reminding herself not to forget her purse, laptop and phone.
“For me, they’re more serious since Jan. 6,” Nichols said of her responses to the alerts. “Before, I remember getting a lot of suspicious package alerts, or demonstration alerts. They would sometimes close entrances to a building or close a street off. But they were always resolved really quickly. Now we’re getting bomb threat alerts, and evacuations.”
The longer the situations take to resolve — like on Wednesday — Galbreath said it becomes easier to think, “Well what if this is it? What if this is something we’re all going to be telling our kids about 30 years down the line that we were all there that day when xyz happened?”
Aaron Fritschner, deputy chief of staff to Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), said bomb scares or violent incidents on the Hill hit close to home in his office, since many federal employees or police live in Beyer’s district in Arlington and Alexandria.
“For us, the community that is under threat is partially our community — you have to be thinking not only about the safety of your own staff but also constituents,” Fritschner said.
Fritschner said that of the nine years he has worked on the Hill, this year feels notably different. Encountering threats of some kind have always been part of the job, he said, recalling the year it was his job to open mail during a ricin scare in 2013.
“But in the past everything was like a one-off — there’s a crazy guy in Mississippi sending people ricin,” he said. “This year what feels different is that the violent incidents feel connected.” Not connected like a conspiracy, he noted — but connected because they are all taking place in an environment of heightened political anger.
The man who threatened to detonate a bomb outside the Library of Congress, for example, was demanding to speak with President Biden about a range of grievances, while calling for a revolt against the federal government.
Robert Sperling, the director of communications and engagement for the Federal Protective Service, said the Wednesday incident was still under investigation and declined to speculate on motive. But one health official noted that yesterday’s bomb threat came amid regular attacks from Fox News and other conservative media over the government’s coronavirus response. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, now requires his own security detail.
“HHS has been under assault all year,” said the health official, who requested confidentiality because they were not authorized to speak to the media. “The building feels like a fortress.”
Nichols said that the security at the Capitol, especially since Jan. 6, has her feeling safe at work. Still, she said, the relative frequency of incidents has had her and other staffers often discussing “the trade-offoffIs it worth it now, this risk to our safety?”
“But then again,” she said, “we’d be taking a risk with any job. I feel like the reward of being here, being able to watch everything happen — they’re tiny pieces of history, but they are pieces of history. To me, that outweighs the risk.”
Dan Diamond contributed to this report.