So far this year, there have been around 70 bomb threats in the nation’s capital, according to the D.C. Office of Unified Communications. In the past 10 days alone, there was a bomb threat at the Department of Labor and a suspicious package sent to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). In August, a man parked his truck near the Capitol and threatened to destroy two blocks of Washington with an explosive device. In April numerous buildings on Capitol grounds were placed on lockdown after a man rammed into a Capitol Police barricade, killing one officer, and in March a House office building was evacuated due to a suspicious package.