The patrol officer was able to catch one of the suspects, a 16-year-old boy who has been charged as an adult. Under a new law passed by the Maryland General Assembly last year, the suspect’s identity and related records are secret until a hearing is conducted to determine whether the case should remain in adult court or be waived to juvenile court, where records are secret.
Police announced Wednesday that a second 16-year-old was arrested and charged with murder as an adult related to the carjacking, and a 13-year-old girl was arrested and charged in juvenile court. Both were ordered detained, police said.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Baltimore Sun.