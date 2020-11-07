Al-Qadaffi and Jenkins are being held on unrelated charges. Hargrove was arrested Thursday, and police were still looking for Turner on Friday. It wasn’t immediately clear if the men have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.
Investigators determined someone gained access to the museum on May 31 by smashing a basement window. The thieves made off with electronics and caused damages totaling $5,000.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.