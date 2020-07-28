It was the realization that in a few weeks, the restaurant — their restaurant, the restaurant they’d been meeting at for decades — would be closing forever.

Clyde’s on Lake Kittamaqundi had been their go-to spot for years. Like Columbia itself, it was the perfect in-between place, reliable and convenient and reassuring.

AD

“Every time we went, whoever waited on us, we’d say, ‘So you want to hear our story?’ ” Marcia Baughan said.

AD

Their story: In 1980, Marcia was Marcia Grimes, a sophomore at the University of Maryland. She met Peggy Dougherty in a class for education majors. Then Cathy Monahan — another education major — transferred to the university.

“She and I lived in the same dorm,” Marcia said.

In the spring of 1982, they all graduated — newly minted teachers — and moved together into an apartment at Springhill Lake, a complex near Beltway Plaza in Greenbelt, Md.

“It was crazy,” Marcia said. “We lived next door to three guys from New York. They were wild. It was so much fun.”

AD

There was the bar scene in College Park: the Vous and the Varsity Grille, Bentley’s and Jasper’s. And there was the refuge of their Springhill Lake apartment, where they could compare notes about their careers and their lives.

Cathy met Eric Eisold and in 1983 became Cathy Eisold. Peggy met Bruce Dumler and in 1988 became Peggy Dumler. Two months later, Marcia married Steve Baughan and became Marcia Baughan.

AD

“Everyone’s with their first husband still,” Marcia told me with a laugh.

The former roommates would see one another at baby showers and baptisms — they have 11 kids among them. They kept in touch through house moves and job changes.

They all stayed in education. Marcia, 59, lives in Silver Spring and is a kindergarten teacher in Prince George’s County, Md. Cathy, 61, became an interventionist, helping students master reading in Carroll County, Md. Peggy, 60, became a principal in Howard County, Md., and recently retired to Hilton Head, S.C.

AD

Several times a year, without fail, they’d come together at Clyde’s.

“We always picked up where we left off, no hesitation,” Marcia said. “We talked about everything and anything. During this time, Cathy lost her dad, Peggy lost her mom. I lost both of my parents. So we went through all of that together. We were always there for each other.”

AD

And Clyde’s — a mainstay in Columbia since 1975 — was there for them. They’d sit at a table near the bar and order appetizers, along with a margarita for Marcia, a glass of white wine for Cathy and a Corona for Peggy.

“We literally sit there for four or five hours,” Marcia said.

On July 2, the women gathered again at Clyde’s. A week earlier, the local restaurant chain had announced that the spot would be closing, a victim of declining sales accelerated by the pandemic.

AD

“We knew it was the last time we’d ever go there,” Marcia said. “We were heartbroken.”

They will find another place — Tower Oaks Lodge? Uncle Julio’s in Rio? Some spot closer to Baltimore?

It won’t be the same, but they will be: three friends who met in college and never lost touch.

Infectious marketing

In the late 1970s, Steve Shafer was an Ohio State undergraduate working a summer job in central Ohio at the U.S. Forest Service’s Forest Insect and Disease Laboratory. My recent columns on junk mail from utilities, magazines and the like prompted a memory of some mail the office received. It was a solicitation from Time or Newsweek addressed to “Mr. Forest I. Disease.”

AD

AD

Wrote Steve, of Wake Forest, N.C.: “They wanted the ‘Forest Disease family’ to enjoy 52 weeks of the magazine for a low introductory price. The name appeared throughout the letter: ‘Yes, Forest . . . ’ and ‘Mr. Disease, your family will . . . ’

Steve said they pinned the letter on the bulletin board and laughed about it all summer, “wondering how unpleasant Mr. Forest I. Disease might be.”