Two hours later, police found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in West Baltimore. He died a short time later at a hospital.
One minute later, officers responding to a report of a shooting in the Northwest District found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement that the incidents do not appear to be related.
Mayor Brandon Scott issued a statement saying violent crime is the city’s biggest challenge and his top priority.
As of March 13, city officials reported 53 killings and 154 gun-related homicides and nonfatal shootings so far this year. That compares to 55 homicides and 142 gun-related homicides and nonfatal shootings for the same period last year.
