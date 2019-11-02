The driver of the Kia, Robert L. Wilt Sr., 78, of Hagerstown, Md., was injured and taken to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, police said. Police did not have additional information on his condition.

State police said a preliminary investigation indicated that Charles Canfield, the driver of the Mitsubishi, was making a U-turn to go north on Greencastle Pike when the vehicle was struck on the left side by Wilt’s car.

Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack and the Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the crash.

— Meryl Kornfield

Police investigate 'kill lists' at middle school

Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating five “kill lists” found at a middle school in the past week.

A spokeswoman for Anne Arundel County police said the lists were discovered at MacArthur Middle School in Fort Meade.

The first was found Monday in a textbook and listed names of eighth-grade students. It appeared to have been written by a student.

The Capital Gazette reported that school administrators discovered four similar lists on Tuesday. One was in a comic book, and the rest were written on bathroom walls.

Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, an Anne Arundel County police spokeswoman, said police opened a criminal investigation because the lists could be considered threats to commit mass violence.

MacArthur Principal Eugene Whiting said school officials also are investigating and have contacted the parents of every student whose name appeared on the lists.

— Associated Press

