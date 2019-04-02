Almost three dozen Chihuahua’s arrived Monday at the District’s animal welfare organization to be readied for adoption, officials said. (From Humane Welfare Alliance video)

These dogs have been described by canine authorities as national symbols of the land south of the border, with lineage going back to the times before Columbus arrived in the New World.

On Monday, almost three dozen Chihuahuas showed up in the District. This was no migration from Mexico, however, but from a breeder in Mississippi, according to the Humane Rescue Alliance

The 35 diminutive dogs were surrendered by the breeder, who had more than 250 of them, according to the alliance, the District’s animal welfare organization.

“We we look forward to finding them loving homes in the DC area,” the alliance said in a statement.

“All the dogs will receive necessary medical and behavioral treatment,” the group said.

From time to time circumstances result in large numbers of dogs being dispersed to find new homes around the country.

However, the shipment of so many dogs of a single breed, and a breed so widely known, appears to be unusual.

The American Kennel Club calls the Chihuahua “a tiny dog with a huge personality.”

Alert and amusing, the group said, the Chihuahua is among the oldest breeds of the Americas, with a lineage going back to the “ancient kingdoms of pre-Columbian times.”

