The Przewalski’s Horse is short, endangered and has a name that is hard to pronounce (unless you know how) But the Smithsonian has been breeding them. (National Zoo photo)

Three members of a rare and endangered group of horses born earlier this year at a Smithsonian Institution research center were given individual names last week in what appeared to be an exercise in both geography and linguistics, as well as a sign of success in animal breeding. .

The names bestowed upon the colts may seem only a little less exotic, and perhaps not much more pronounceable, than the name of the species ( which some specialists say may be only a subspecies.) Each of the colts is a “Przewalski’s horse.”

The animal, also known as the Mongolian wild horse, was named for N. M. Przewalski, the naturalist of Polish descent who described it in the 19th century. Pronunciation of the naturalist’s name was given by the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington as (sha-VAL-ski).

The Przewalski’s horse was once thought to be extinct in the wild. All those alive today descend from only 14 individuals, the zoo said. The three youngsters were born at the Smithsonian’s Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Va.

In an announcement, the zoo listed the names this way: Gobi Wan Kenobi for the first colt, born March 23, The second colt, born April 30, was named Steppenhoof, and the third colt, born May 29, Takhi Twist.

Each of the names, according to the zoo, offer reminders of the background of the horse for which home turf is Mongolia, China and Kazakhstan. Public vote chose the names from a list of candidates, the zoo said.

In Mongolia, according to the zoo, the horses live in the Gobi Desert; steppe is the flat, sparsely vegetated land on which they live, and Takhi is the name for the animal in Mongolian.

The zoo has called the Przewalski’s horse “the last truly wild horse” and a distant cousin of the domestic horse. DNA has suggested the zoo said, that they diverged from a common ancestor half a million years ago.

The wild cousin is a stocky animal, the zoo said, shorter than the domestic horse. It is more than 5 feet tall at the point on the back where horse’s heights are measured.

.