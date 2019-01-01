THE DISTRICT

Bystander among 3 shot on year's first day

Three people, including a man described as a bystander who was critically wounded in Northwest Washington, were shot in three separate incidents in the District on Tuesday, D.C. police reported.

About 12:35 a.m., a man was wounded in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SW, in Bellevue. Another shooting occurred about 2:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE, near Brookland. In both cases, police said, the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

A shooting about 12:20 p.m. on Kennedy Street NW near North Capitol Street left a man in critical condition.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said that in the Kennedy Street shooting, two groups got into a dispute and one person fired. Newsham said “it appears the victim may have been an unintended target who was visiting one of the local establishments.”

Newsham said that police had only a scant description of that assailant but that detectives were questioning two people. He also said area businesses may have surveillance video that might be helpful.

The District finished 2018 with 160 homicides, nearly 40 percent more than the 116 in 2017.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Woman, 20, is killed

in Fairfax car crash

A woman was killed Monday night when she apparently lost control of her car and struck another in Fairfax County, police said.

Melanie McKenna, 20, of Centreville, died at the scene. The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Fairfax County Parkway near New Road, police said.

Police said in a statement that McKenna was driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla south on the Parkway when she lost control on a curve, overcorrected, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a 2015 Acura MDX.

Police said the driver of the Acura and two passengers in McKenna’s vehicle were treated at area hospitals. Information about their injuries and conditions was not released. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.