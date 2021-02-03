Two homes were evacuated as a precaution, officials said.
Video from the scene showed firefighters spraying water on the flames, with two burned backhoes and a truck sitting nearby. A Washington Gas crew was dispatched to the scene and turned off the gas in the afternoon.
The three injured workers were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.
