SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Three people were injured in a gas line explosion on Wednesday which also set three vehicles on fire and caused damage to a house in a northern Virginia city.

News outlets report Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said on its Twitter page that the incident which occurred at around 12:45 p.m. in a Springfield neighborhood involved a backhoe, but no other details were provided. Investigators will also try to determine what kind of work was being done in the area, the department said.

Two homes were evacuated as a precaution, officials said.

Video from the scene showed firefighters spraying water on the flames, with two burned backhoes and a truck sitting nearby. A Washington Gas crew was dispatched to the scene and turned off the gas in the afternoon.

The three injured workers were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

