Compton received another three years for convictions of possessing a gun as a felon and violating his probation, giving him a total of six years to serve.
The owner of the goats, Halie E. Morgan, 22, was previously convicted of two misdemeanors and sentenced to 24 months in jail. Because her convictions are misdemeanors, she will only have to serve half of that time.
According to investigators, a neighbor called police and reported that people at a home in Spotsylvania County were using various objects to torture the goats and ordering dogs to attack them. Police later recovered a video narrated by Compton that showed the defendants taking obvious pleasure in the goats’ suffering.