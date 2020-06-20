Authorities said a second man also was shot in the incident. He made it to a hospital on his own and, according to police, has injuries that are considered life-threatening.

— Peter Hermann

12 rescued from rising water in Potomac

D.C. firefighters and police officers on Saturday rescued eight adults and four children who became trapped on rocks in the Potomac River and were cut off from shore by rapidly rising waters in a sudden rainstorm.

AD

AD

No injuries were reported. The D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said that the first calls came in about 1 p.m. and that it took 90 minutes to complete the swift-water rescues.

Vito Maggiolo, a fire department spokesman, said three separate groups of people had been fishing and picnicking on three different rocks just south of Chain Bridge on the Virginia side of the river. The District has jurisdiction of the river from both banks.

Maggiolo said it appears people walked onto the rocks before the storm hit. The Potomac rose quickly and cut off their path back to land, stranding them.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Three men killed in two shootings

Three men were found fatally shot in two incidents early Saturday in Prince George’s County, according to police.

AD

The first shooting occurred about 12:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road near Marlow Heights.

AD

Police said officers responding to a report of a shooting found two men dead in an apartment. They had gunshot wounds to the body, police said.

On Twitter, the department said the shootings do “not appear to be a random act.”

About 30 minutes later, police were called to the 7100 block of Columbia Park Road, near Palmer Park and FedEx Field.

Police said they found a man lying unresponsive in the road with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims’ identities had not been made public by Saturday.