Officials said three new students have been diagnosed with adenovirus at the University of Maryland’s campus in College Park, bringing the number of cases there to nine in the past few weeks.

A letter sent to students at the campus said the three new students had been diagnosed over the Thanksgiving holiday, university officials said. In the letter, David McBride, director of the University Health Center, wrote that “none of these new cases has required hospitalization to our knowledge.”

The university had said before Thanksgiving that it had seen six cases of students with adenovirus. A U-Md. student — Olivia Paregol, 18 — died Nov. 18 after being diagnosed with it. And there was a viral outbreak of the illness that left 11 children dead at a health center in New Jersey.

[U-Md. student dies from adenovirus; virus confirmed in five other students]

Adenoviruses are “common causes of colds” and typically “found in significant numbers of people at this time of year,” McBride said. But certain strains of adenovirus can be more serious, according to the website for the school’s health center.

For healthy people, the treatment is rest, fluids and fever-reducing medicine, according to the university’s health center. There is no medication for the infection outside of hospitals.

Officials advised those with chronic medical problems, including diabetes or asthma, or those taking medications that weaken the immune system to seek medical help within 48 hours of developing symptoms.

[Adenovirus cases rise to 12 at southern New Jersey facility]

University officials said they are working closely with state and local health departments to monitor the illness and test those who may have it. To stop the spread of the illness, the university said it is also increasing the cleaning of “high-touch surfaces and restrooms” on the campus. The dining services department is also increasing cleaning.

The campus had an issue earlier in the fall with mold in some of its on-campus dorms but said there is “no consistent connection between mold exposure and the incidents of adenovirus infection affecting UMD students.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends other preventive measures, such as frequent hand washing; avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands; and avoiding close contact with those who are ill.