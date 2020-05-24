— Martin Weil

Woman, 71, slain,

man hurt in shootings

A 71-year-old woman was fatally shot Saturday night in Southeast Washington, police said.

Sheila Lucas, of Southeast, was found in the 1600 block of Savannah Street about 7:50 p.m. after someone flagged down officers and reported a shooting, D.C. police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

A man who had been shot was also found at the scene, police said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

No information was available about suspects or motive, or the circumstances of the shootings.

— Martin Weil

Southwest man fatally shot in Northeast

A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in Northeast Washington, police said.

Antwuan Roach, 18, of Southwest, was shot at about 4:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of East Capitol Street NE, D.C. police said.

No information was available about any motive or suspect.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

City official wants to renew talks on statues

A top official in Charlottesville, where a white nationalist rally erupted in violence in 2017, has called for renewing discussions about removing two Confederate statues.

In an April email obtained by the Daily Progress, Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson indicated that he wants to hold meetings with the city council in June to discuss the removal of the statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

The newspaper reported that it obtained Richardson’s email through a request under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

Richardson sent the email four days after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed bills that give local officials the authority to remove, relocate or alter their Confederate monuments. The legislation takes effect July 1.

After the city council voted in 2017 to remove the Robert E. Lee statue, white supremacists and other far-right extremists gathered in Charlottesville to protest the decision. A night before they clashed with counterprotesters, rally participants carrying torches marched through the University of Virginia’s campus, chanting racist and anti-Semitic slogans.

A judge issued a permanent injunction barring removal of the Lee and Jackson statues, which means the city would have to petition the court to lift the injunction before it can take any action, the Daily Progress reported.

