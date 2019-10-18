Back in the springtime, on April 29, the temperature plunged to 47 degrees. But Friday was the coolest measured at Reagan National Airport by the National Weather Service since then.

On Thursday, the winner was the wind. Washington’s trees, still in full leaf, tossed, shook and swayed as winds gusted as high as 44 mph. It was a west wind, according to the Weather Service.

It was the strongest gust recorded here since the 50 mph measured at the airport on July 17, according to Weather Service data.

Wednesday, of course, was memorably wet. The official reading was 1.35 inches, respectable at any time, but particularly here as talk of drought gained traction. The last wetter day was July 8, with its staggering 3.44 inches.

