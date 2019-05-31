In the Washington region, May ended, it may be said, in a whirlwind of weather activity, with two tornadoes striking on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s twisters brought to three the number confirmed by the Weather Service in the region in eight days. An earlier tornado touched down May 23 in Howard County, Md.

One of Thursday’s tornadoes was also confirmed in Howard. The other was recorded in Frederick County, Md.

Of the two, the one in Howard was rated the more powerful. It was categorized as EF-1 on the tornado ranking scale, and peak winds were estimated at 100 mph.

It snapped trees and damaged roofs along its 4.5-mile eastbound track just south of Glenelg, according to the Weather Service.

It struck just before 3:30 p.m., about a half-hour later than the twister in the Ijamsville area of Frederick County.

That tornado, rated EF-0, the weakest category, also felled and snapped trees and limbs. Its peak winds were estimated at 85 mph.

No deaths or injuries were reported as a result of either of Thursday’s twisters, the Weather Service said. One injury was reported in the May 23 EF-1 tornado in the Columbia area of Howard.

