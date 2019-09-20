“While there is no indication at this time that the source of this infection came from campus, we will keep the campus community informed once we learn from the state and county health departments if additional precautions should be taken,” the statement said.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that can be transmitted through contaminated food or contact with an infected animal. It can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, and leads to 1.2 million infections and 450 deaths a year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Prince George’s County and Maryland state health officials recommend washing hands and other surfaces that come in contact with raw meat before cooking.

