Levi’s son Ron Levi said his mother often spoke of her experiences during World War II and had hoped to one day write a book. But it wasn’t until he found file cards with her handwritten notes that he learned the depth of her heroism.

“She wrote about wearing a disguise to get into a hospital where German soldiers were holding the wife of a Jewish man who sought her help,” he said. “My mom got her out and helped the couple flee. I never knew all of the details.”

Levi’s family recalled her courage recently after she contracted the novel coronavirus and died May 23 in Gaithersburg, Md. She was 97.

Levi was still in her teens when an SS guard shot her in the back as she helped a family seek refuge. Her own family was ultimately forced into hiding and returned to Romania in 1944. There, she met and later married Mark Levi in 1947.

The couple immigrated to Israel and eventually to New York, then Hyattsville in Prince George’s County in 1958. The Levis were active in the local Jewish community, with Mark Levi leading Jewish liturgical music and prayers as a cantor in several synagogues over the course of his life.

Until Ron Levi and his brother Allen were in high school, their mother was a homemaker known for her quick wit and chicken schnitzel. Her son recalls that when he worked as a teenager at McDonald’s, his mother wrote the company suggesting they add chicken to the menu. A year later, when chicken nuggets debuted, she was certain her suggestion did the trick.

“She swore she gave them the idea,” Ron Levi said. “Just a couple of years ago, she said to me, ‘You know, they could have thanked me.’ ”

Levi had always loved fashion and crafts, having had plans to study design before the war upended them. She taught herself how to make miniature dollhouses and dried flower arrangements, a meticulous art form that led to the opening of Otilia’s Originals in Prince George’s Plaza.

“My grandfather had a big presence in the Washington community . . . a very long shadow, but she was determined not to sit in that shadow,” Erin Levi Blondes said of her grandmother. “When her hands were in her work, her heart was full. That is her legacy.”

When the Levis moved to Florida in 1985, Otilia opened Dollhouses and Miniatures in Pompano Beach. But as their sons had children of their own, the couple began splitting their time between Florida and Maryland, before making a permanent move to Montgomery County around 2008.

In the last decade of her life, Levi suffered from dementia. Her granddaughter remembers Levi’s devastation in having to get rid of her art supplies when she moved into Asbury Senior Living Center in Gaithersburg.

Even after contracting the coronavirus, Levi remained feisty as ever, Levi Blondes said.

One of her favorite memories is traveling back to Lyon with her grandmother.

