As an indicator of the broad sweep of the storms, reports of hailstones streamed from Loudoun County, Va., on the west to the Baltimore area of Maryland on the east.
An account from Howard County, Md., indicated that hailstones there measured an inch and three quarters in diameter.
Rain fell along with the hailstones and forced the closing of flooded streets in the Baltimore area.
As a testament to the intensity of the late-night rainfall, Dulles International Airport measured 0.85 inches of rain between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Closer to the District, the rain may have been less intense, but it was nevertheless substantial. More than a quarter of an inch of rain fell at Reagan National Airport between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. to the accompaniment of thunder that pealed above the Potomac River.
At National, the temperature had plunged to 68 degrees by 11 p.m., an apparent effect of the arrival of the storms.
Earlier in the day, the temperature there had been more than 20 degrees higher, reaching a peak of 89.
Storm watches and warnings had first gone out much earlier in the day. In the District, those keeping their own watches could see a rapid turnabout in conditions overhead as the sun went down.
For hours, the day seemed benign as conditions suggested meteorological benevolence.
But at about the time the storm reached Fairfax County, dark clouds began surging into Washington’s skies. It seemed they had awaited only sunset to begin a perhaps ominous incursion from the northwest.
Only an hour or so before, skies had appeared warmly blue almost everywhere. Near dusk, high overhead, a faint crescent moon seemed to have the entire sky to itself and atmospheric peace seemed to reign.