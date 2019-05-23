BALTIMORE — Severe storms that rumbled through the Baltimore area toppled trees, caused power outages and kept students from going home from some schools.

The Baltimore Sun reports some schools in Howard and Baltimore counties held students past dismissal until the storm passed. The University of Maryland, Baltimore County also warned students to shelter in place, and put its 4 p.m. commencement ceremony on hold.

Baltimore Gas and Electric reported more than 7,000 customers were without power in the late afternoon. Outages were also reported in Anne Arundel County.

An approaching cold front raised the possibility of more showers and thunderstorms on Thursday night, but the National Weather Service said storm activity should diminish overnight as the cold front drops farther south.

