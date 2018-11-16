Without doubt, the precipitation came at a heavy cost in traffic collisions, delays and injuries. But amid the slips, snarls and sorrows caused by Thursday’s snowstorm, 2018 kept climbing toward the title of Washington’s wettest year on record.

This year, with part of November and all of December still to come, is already the fourth wettest in Washington since records began in 1871. It was Thursday’s storm that provided the precipitation enabling this year to rise from sixth place.

By late Friday, the National Weather Service said that total precipitation in Washington for 2018 had reached 58.58 inches.

Friday’s 0.05 inches, as measured at Reagan National Airport, contributed a small amount of that. This week’s major contribution came from Thursday, a day of not only snow, but also sleet and plenty of rain.

When the liquid equivalent of each was measured, the Weather Service said the day contributed 1.15 inches of water to the total collected here since Jan. 1.

Bolstered by that substantial quantity, 2018 climbed in the precipitation rankings, passing two earlier years that had been wetter.

Until Thursday, 1948 and 1886 had outranked this year in terms of the amount of federally measured water falling from the heavens. In 1948, that was 57.54 inches, and in 1886, 58.17 .

Above 2018 in the rankings three years remain: 1878, with 60.09 inches; 2003, with 60.83 inches; and the record year of 1889, with 61.33 inches.

It would take 2.76 additional inches to top the list. Normal December precipitation would suffice: 3.05 inches. But last December’s figure was only half an inch. We can only watch, and perhaps get wet. It is out of our hands.