The Tidal Basin on the Mall appears on a nonprofit group’s list of the nation’s “11 Most Endangered Historic Places.”

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a D.C.-based organization, has released its list of endangered places since 1988 to “raise awareness about the threats facing some of the nation’s greatest treasures,” according to its website. In the past decade, the list has included the Annapolis City Dock and Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom neighborhood, among other sites in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

On the list released Thursday, the Tidal Basin appeared for the first time. Officials with the historic preservation group and the National Park Service spoke in April about how climate change and an increasing numbers of visitors are threatening the site, built on landfill in the Potomac River in the 19th century.

Parts of the basin are submerged daily at high tide, rendering some paths impassible, and the site's iconic cherry trees must continually be replaced as they are threatened by the feet of blossom enthusiasts.

Katherine Malone-France, the interim chief preservation officer of the National Trust, said “the current conditions of the Tidal Basin don’t do justice to a public landscape of such significance.” Urgent efforts, like a search for basin redesign through an “ideas lab” announced in April, are required, she said.

“We’ve done the 11 most endangered list here at National Trust to bring attention to a broad range of historic places around the country that are endangered,” she said, “but it’s also about highlighting the work of people who are working to save those places.”

The Tidal Basin joins a variety of other sites on the list, including land sacred to Native Americans in Utah; the Excelsior Club, an African American social club in North Carolina; and Nashville’s Music Row.

The rest of the list is as follows:

● Tenth Street Historic District, Dallas

● Hacienda Los Torres, Lares, Puerto Rico

● James R. Thompson Center, Chicago

● Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge, Bismarck, N.D.

● Industrial Trust Company Building, Providence, R.I.

● Wilbert Park Courts, Buffalo

● Mount Vernon Arsenal and Searcy Hospital, Mount Vernon, Ala.

