Nikita, the National Zoo’s Amur tiger that underwent a root canal, is on the prowl, and made her debut on exhibt Tuesday, the zoo said. (From National Zoo video)

It is probably little less than amazing to read of a root canal being performed on a tiger. But to see the dental patient on the prowl as he was Tuesday at the National Zoo might be equally amazing.

According to the zoo, the tiger in question, a six-year old female named Nikita, “made her debut” Tuesday at the Great Cats exhibit.

A few seconds of video posted by the zoo on Twitter seemed to show that the orange-colored creature with the black stripes was striding about with that proverbial cat-like grace.

Nor did her unflinching stare, directly into the camera, seem to suggest the least quantity of distress.

The root canal was performed at the zoo under anesthesia on Feb. 9.

It is seldom less than a source of awe to behold a 300-pound tiger. But to see such a creature after it has undergone a root canal? A good candidate for one of Washington’s true wonders.

