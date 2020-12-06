Now public health experts say governments should pull back even further in light of the dramatic increase in cases that the region and country are experiencing — even before the impact is felt of the widespread flouting of health guidelines by many over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“If we’re heading in the wrong direction [in cases], then we need to restrict [the reopening] further,” said Boris Lushniak, dean of the University of Maryland School of Public Health and an acting surgeon general during the Obama administration. “Maybe we should go to zero occupancy.”

Lushniak noted a recent nationwide lockdown in Britain achieved a 30 percent drop in cases in its first three weeks.

“If we do the right things, we will save thousands of lives until the vaccine is ready to go,” Lushniak said.

Lynn R. Goldman, dean of George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health, called for “extremely stringent controls around assisted-living facilities, prisons and other congregate settings.”

Eric Toner, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said recent “horrible” infection numbers indicated Maryland should tighten further.

“Those places that we know have been sources of infections — bars, eating indoors in restaurants, gyms — those are all things that I think should be high priorities for further ratcheting down,” Toner said.

The stakes are measured in mass human mortality. On Friday, the District, Maryland and Virginia reported a record single-day total for new coronavirus cases, with 6,985 infections. At current rates, those cases will lead to more than 100 deaths. Without a significant, rapid reduction in the caseload, the region can expect thousands more deaths before vaccines become widely available next year.

Some Democratic elected officials in Maryland are joining health experts in urging a return to restrictions instituted during the state’s shutdown.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) said the state has money to provide relief to those who would suffer most economically from such constraints.

“You have to follow the recommendations of the public health experts, and they’re very clear: Shut everything down,” he said. “If you do shut things down, you need to have relief payments from the federal and state governments so that small businesses and particularly the lower-income part of the workforce can survive.”

Franchot said Maryland could pay for such aid by using $1 billion from its rainy day fund, $585 million from other available cash and increased borrowing.

“There’s plenty of debt capacity,” Franchot said. “There are plenty of reserves. And there’s plenty of cash on hand to stop the bleeding of small businesses and to help people who are struggling to pay the rent and put food on the table.”

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said Wednesday that he hoped Gov. Larry Hogan (R) would adopt tighter statewide restrictions if the infection rate increased by Friday, which it did.

“If the numbers look bad at the end of this week, I hope the governor rethinks where he’s been and decides we really do need for the next few weeks to just put a lid on this thing, so we can get to the day when there are going to be vaccines,” Elrich said.

The offices of Hogan, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said they are monitoring the virus closely and are ready to adopt stricter measures if medical data supported it.

But they face resistance from many businesses and, in Maryland and Virginia, from political critics in conservative, rural parts of the states.

Unlike in the spring, when the virus was concentrated in the region’s metropolitan centers, the virus is spreading most aggressively in Southwest Virginia and Western Maryland. That’s also where ideological hostility to mask-wearing and social distancing is strongest.

“The big surge we’re experiencing now is happening in these smaller towns and villages, and washing back into urban areas,” GWU’s Goldman said. “They thought it was a problem of the cities and urban places. They felt that the masks were an unwanted, unwarranted intrusion.”

In Maryland, Hogan is focused on ensuring that hospitals have enough beds and staff to handle a surge in covid-19 patients, but he is open to toughening restrictions on public activity if necessary.

“My bottom line is that the governor hasn’t ruled out taking further actions as data warrants,” said Mike Ricci, Hogan’s director of communications. “It’s about finding that balance between economic activity and health harm reduction. Obviously saving lives is more important than economic activity. It’s just about finding that balance.”

Northam’s chief of staff, Clark Mercer, said the governor was reluctant to push restrictions too far for fear of losing public support.

Republicans have criticized some of Northam’s anti-covid steps, such as lowering the ceiling for public gatherings to 25 and banning sale of alcohol at restaurants after 10 p.m. Rural Campbell County recently approved a resolution, denouncing Northam for “tyranny.”

“The governor wants to make sure that whatever he puts out there is actually followed and we have the tools to enforce it,” Mercer said. “We’re trying to walk that fine line. All options are on the table.”

Mercer also said a total shutdown or return to strict Phase 1 restrictions would needlessly hurt some businesses such as gyms, which he said medical data shows are not a significant source of outbreaks.

“An across-the-board return to Phase 1 might be a messaging opportunity. It might make people feel better, but I’m not sure that would be driven by the data, to do that to every industry sector,” Mercer said.

Bowser’s deputy mayor for planning and economic development, John Falcicchio, said mid-December may be a key time for possible further action.

The D.C. Council is expected to vote Dec. 15 to extend the public health emergency, and by then the city will know the impact of Thanksgiving travel and get-togethers. It also may be clear by then whether Congress will approve additional federal aid to state and local governments.

“Given the case counts and the general prevalence of infections around the city, there is cause for concern,” Falcicchio said. “We’ve begun to dial back. What we haven’t done is gone to an immediate shutdown.”

Health experts and some officials stressed that the public ought to be more willing now to accept significantly more restrictions on their activities, given that the arrival of a vaccine probably will mean the worst is over in six to nine months.