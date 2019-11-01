ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A timeline of the 2018 shooting that killed five people at a Maryland newspaper reveals that it took six minutes for officers to encounter the gunman inside the building.

The Baltimore Sun reports that detail emerged in court earlier this week. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Colt Leitess said in court Monday that Jarrod Ramos hid under a desk and officers didn’t arrest him until he identified himself as the shooter and surrendered.