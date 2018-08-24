OCEAN CITY BEACH, Md. — Visitors to Maryland’s Eastern Shore are taking home a nasty, stinging reminder from their day at the beach.

News outlets are reporting that a type of small jellyfish nicknamed sea lice are hanging out in the surf around Ocean City’s beach.

The stinging sea creatures can cause some people to feel a prickling sensation while they’re in the water. The result can leave a rash with red, itchy or burning bumps within a few hours after exposure.

Officials recommend rinsing with fresh water soon after leaving the ocean.

Sea lice have been a problem in Florida this summer, with other reports from North Carolina and Alabama.

