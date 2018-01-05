Fighting the cold

Freezing temperatures are not just fodder for water-cooler conversation — they are dangerous. Here are tips for staying safe when the mercury plunges.

Watch out for hypothermia. “Frostbite can happen in minutes, especially on the extremities such as fingers, toes, nose and ears but can affect any area of exposed skin,” according to the National Weather Service. “If you suspect frostbite, immediately move inside to a heated location and begin warming the affected areas using warm water or body heat. Do not use hot water or radiant heat such as a fireplace since affected areas can be easily burned. Seek medical attention for severe frostbite.”

Watch out for others who might have hypothermia. If you see a homeless person in the District struggling with the cold, call D.C.’s Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093.

Stay warm safely. Fires occur as a result of heating systems and sources that include space heaters, fireplaces, furnaces, boilers, chimneys, fireplace ashes and candles, said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer, adding that smoke alarms also are critical during the winter months.

Watch for bursting pipes — during the thaw. “Typically, the burst pipe calls generally increase when there is a thaw, and the frozen pipes begin to flow,” said D.C. Fire Department spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

— Justin Wm. Moyer