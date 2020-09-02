About two weeks later, detectives released video of a man on a motorcycle who they suspected was involved in Henderson’s death. A “tipster” came forward, police said, and provided information that led them to the motorcycle in the video and Smith’s arrest.

AD

AD

The fatal shooting “stemmed from a recent argument” between the men, police said.

— Katie Mettler

3 charged after fatal shooting in Oxon Hill

Three men were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County police said Tuesday.

Andre Dontrell Thomas, 24, of the District, was found about 11:45 p.m. Aug. 26 in a parking lot in the 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road, police said. He had been shot after a dispute, according to police.

Thomas was taken to a hospital and died Saturday, they said.

After the shooting, officers tried to stop a car that sped from the site, but it crashed on Indian Head Highway, police said. Three people who tried to run from the scene of the crash were arrested, police said. A gun was found in the car, they said.

AD

The people arrested were identified by police Tuesday as David Cornell Woodland, 21, of Southwest Washington; Michael Jamar Washington, 19, of Southeast Washington; and Malik John Jones, 20, of Oxon Hill.

AD

Online court records indicated that each had been charged with first-degree assault. Police said Tuesday that they were working to amend the charges.

— Martin Weil

Pedestrian killed in Fort Washington area

A pedestrian was struck by a van and killed Monday in Prince George’s County, officials said.

The crash occurred about 10:40 p.m. along Indian Head Highway near Bald Eagle Road in the Fort Washington area. Prince George’s County police said a woman who was in the roadway was struck by a vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said they are trying to determine the victim’s identity and why she was in the roadway. Police said the vehicle that struck her remained at the scene.