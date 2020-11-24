The school board voted unanimously Monday to remove the name after a public survey found 75% support for the change. A new name has not been selected.
Williams was a former superintendent of Alexandria public schools who fought desegregation even after the 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education Supreme Court ruling, saying that Blacks and whites should be segregated because they “learned differently.”
The board also voted to change the name of Maury Elementary, named for a Confederate admiral.
It expects the T.C. Williams name change to cost about $325,000 — mostly for new uniforms — and about $5,000 for the elementary school.
Numerous schools throughout the state and South moved this year to change the names of schools honoring Confederate leaders.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.