MARYLAND

Toddler dies in crash

A 2-year-old girl has died after sustaining critical injuries in a chain-reaction crash on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County, Maryland State Police said Saturday.

Police identified the girl as Leelete Andargie of Oxon Hill, Md. She was riding in a Toyota when it was struck in the rear by a Chevrolet on Friday evening, according to police. The Toyota then struck the rear of a Cadillac.

Leelete was in the back in a child safety seat, and her 5-year-old sister, who was injured, was in a child booster seat, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing. Alcohol is not considered a factor, according to police.

— Hannah Natanson and Martin Weil

Attorney arrested

A Baltimore-based attorney was accused of attempting to bring a controlled narcotic, suboxone, to a client incarcerated in the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown.

A news release, emailed by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services on Saturday, said Steven Thurman Mitchell carried the suboxone in binders he brought during a visit Friday.

Mitchell’s online case file shows he faces four misdemeanor charges related to the possession and delivery of a controlled dangerous substance to a place of confinement.

“I have an attorney and look forward to my day in court,” Mitchell said in a phone call with The Baltimore Sun.

— Baltimore Sun