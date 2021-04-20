“Reentering society will be easier for him because he’ll already have a place to live and a strong support network,” said the younger Lewis, who is married, has two daughters, ages 7 and 4, and lives in the District. “We’ve turned our basement into a kind of apartment, with a living room, bedroom and bath just for him.”

A sentence reduction hearing is scheduled for May in U.S. District Court in D.C. The outcome is far from certain. The elder Lewis was a partner of Rayful Edmonds III, who led a multimillion-dollar cocaine distribution ring in the District from 1985 to 1989. The notoriety and calamity of those days are inextricably part of the case, but the issue now is fair sentencing.

Lewis was 26 when he was convicted in 1990 of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole. He did not have a prior criminal record and he was not implicated in any acts of violence as a drug dealer.

“I’m not saying he shouldn’t have gone to jail,” his son said, “but it has been 32 years. How is that not enough?”

Lewis Sr. is 58.

Weighing in his favor is growing support for criminal justice reform — in policing, the courts, and prisons.

One in seven of an estimated 1.4 million people incarcerated in U.S. prisons are serving life sentences, according to a study released last year by the Sentencing Project. No other nation comes close to locking up so many for so long. About 30 percent of the lifers are 55 and older. More than 3,000 are doing life for drug-related offenses.

The racial disparities are striking: Two-thirds of those serving life sentences are people of color, mostly Black people.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) has introduced a bill called the Second Look Act, which would allow a federally incarcerated person to petition the court for a sentence modification after 10 years. The District followed up with its own version of the law, which goes into effect in May and allows those convicted of crimes before age 25 to seek release after serving at least 15 years in prison.

The Maryland General Assembly recently passed the Juvenile Restoration Act, which prohibits sentences of life without parole for juveniles convicted as adults. The new law also allows them to seek reduced sentences after being imprisoned for 20 years.

In another development that could have more immediate impact on Lewis’s appeal for leniency, a U.S. District Court judge in February reduced Edmond’s life sentence to time served. In his ruling, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan wrote that Edmond was not likely to commit further crimes if released and “requiring Mr. Edmond to serve a longer period of incarceration than the time he has already served is not necessary.” Edmond had also been in prison for 32 years.

Edmond had been a government informant in prison, first as part of a deal to get his incarcerated mother released and then extended after he was caught making drug deals on a prison telephone. A reduced sentenced was his reward for cooperating with law enforcement.

Lewis Sr. was not an informant. And Bureau of Prison reports show that he has behaved remarkably well.

“There are older inmates like my dad who have mentored the younger ones and helped them understand the importance of getting their lives together,” Lewis Jr. said. “These aren’t things I’m saying just because I want my dad home. Having a life sentence means he gets no time off for good behavior. But he’s still trying to right his wrongs by helping people. It speaks to his character, to the kind of person he is.”

After his father was incarcerated, Lewis’s mother made sure her son stayed in touch with his dad. But staying in touch often meant bringing bad news.

“I’d call the prison, wait for the chaplain and my dad to call back then tell him that one of his brothers has died, his sister has died, his grandmother has died, my mother’s brothers had died,” Lewis said. “It just added to the trauma of him going to prison.”

Lewis Jr. said he knows not everyone is sympathetic toward his father. “People will say, ‘Well, he shouldn’t have broken the law,’ ” Lewis said. “I tell them, you shouldn’t lose your humanity because someone broke the law and went to prison.”

Last week, Lewis Jr. helped organize a “Free Tony Lewis Sr.” rally in front of the White House. His father telephoned from prison and expressed his gratitude for the support.

“He was in high spirits, as much as possible,” the younger Lewis said. “He just wants to be reunited with his family. I can’t emphasize that enough. His granddaughters have brought a whole new dynamic to his longing to be with his family.”

Lewis knows that his father’s release would mean embarking on a rigorous process of family reunification, but he says he’s ready. He’s been working with people fresh out of prison for more than 20 years, in his job at CSOSA and as chair of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s commission on returning citizens. He’s a volunteer mentor, a motivational speaker and has written a book about his life.

“Any success I have had, any accolades I get, it’s because of what my dad has poured into me,” Lewis said. “He helped me become who I am.”

He has learned from his imprisoned father’s missteps, and he’s determined to lead him home.