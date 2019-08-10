It has been a summer of heat, with much of the world a torrid zone, and above normal temperatures in Washington, too. But for fairness, perhaps, we must not neglect days such as Saturday when summer seemed to smile on what is so often a city of swelter.

Until Saturday, July and August had been routinely rolling out 90-degree days here as if on a meteorological assembly line.

At Reagan National Airport, the official measuring station for Washington, the 31 days of July and the first nine days of August combined to yield 29 days of heat-wave-level 90-degree readings.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday were all above 90. In fact, Friday was 93.

But just in time for the weekend, and the satisfaction of so many who had failed to flee the rigors of August in Washington, Saturday showed up with a high temperature of 85 degrees.

With a morning low of 66, the day’s average was computed to be 76, three degrees below normal.

It was Washington’s first below-normal day in August. It was only the sixth since July 1.

It did not rain, and in a major contribution to the comfort of the populace and assorted visitors, the day seemed devoid of that summertime stickiness that so often afflicts us.

On Saturday, it was three weeks to Aug. 31 — the start of Labor Day weekend and the unofficial end of summer.

By Labor Day in many a year, Washington seems ready to see the season go. But as summer’s lease seems near its end, Saturday seemed a day that could make us wistfully wish for more.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news