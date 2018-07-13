A view of the pumps that help move water across the city at a DC Water facility. (DC Water)

D.C. Water is warning residents in parts of Northeast and Northwest Washington not to drink water from the tap due to a problem at a pumping station.



The problem has been fixed, but about 34,000 residences and businesses located in the affected areas should boil their water before drinking it until further notice.

In the meantime, here’s are some basic guidelines:

1. Is it safe to bathe in the water?



Answer: Yes, D.C. Water officials said. The water is safe to use in the bathtub or shower. Just don’t ingest it.

2. Can I brush my teeth with tap water?

Answer: No. Boil it first or use bottled water.

3. Will using filters make the water safe?

Answer: No. Again, boil the water first.

D.C. Water said customers should use “cooled, boiled water or bottled water for — drinking, brushing teeth, preparing and cooking food, making ice, preparing infant formula, water for pets.

4. How long will this water advisory be in effect?

Answer: The advisory is expected to last at least a day or two. D.C. Water officials said they need to sample and test the water to see if a contaminate got into it. Right now, they don’t know.

5. Is it safe to drink coffee that’s been brewed in a pot?

Answer: It’s best, D.C. Water officials said, to boil the water before putting it in a coffee pot. The water temperatures in certain coffee pots may not reach boiling levels.