Severe storms struck much of the country over the weekend. (FRED STEWART/AP)

No tornadoes were reported in the immediate Washington area during the storms Sunday night and Monday morning, but a relatively powerful twister did touch down about 100 miles from the District, according to authorities.

An EF 2 tornado caused damage and one injury in Sussex County, Del., early Monday, a National Weather Service office said Monday afternoon. Maximum wind speed was estimated at 120 mph, the weather service office in Mount Holly, N.J., said.

The weather service said the twister traveled northeastward along a six-mile path from a point in the Laurel, Del.area to the vicinity of Seaford Del, at about 3:40 a.m.

The starting point of the track is about 15 miles north of Salisbury, Md., on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

An injury resulted when a tree fell on a house, the weather service said. A barn was destroyed, and several other houses and barns showed roof damage. Trees were uprooted and a few were snapped, he weather service said.

