It was a cloudy, rainy, windy day Friday in the Washington region, and tornado warnings were issued, but no twister was confirmed, unlike the Friday before, when 15 were confirmed in Virginia.

Most of the 15 tornadoes on April 19, including one in Reston, were in the weakest category, EF-0, but one, near Roanoke, in Southwest Virginia, was classed as an EF-3, with peak winds estimated at 159 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Two injuries were linked to that twister, which struck about 10:30 a.m. in Franklin County, which is about 30 miles south of Roanoke. An EF-3 twister is rated as “severe” on the Enhanced Fujita scale of tornado strength.

Two other tornadoes, one in Charles City County, and the other in Louisa County, were rated at EF-2, or “significant,” with peak winds well over 110 mph.

Three April 19 twisters were rated at EF-1, or “moderate,” according to the Weather Service.

The number of tornadoes that day appeared to be one of the highest for a single day in Virginia. The state emergency preparedness department lists at least two days with more, Sept. 8, 2004, with 17, and Sept. 17, 2004, with 40.

Although tornadoes were absent here Friday, strong gusts made the day more than merely breezy. Winds of 52 mph were measured at Dulles International Airport and 39 mph at Reagan National Airport.

