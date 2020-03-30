President Donald Trump over the weekend extended restrictive federal social distancing guidelines through April 30.
At the state level, Gov. Ralph Northam has closed schools for the remainder of the academic year, banned large gatherings and ordered the closure of certain businesses. He has repeatedly urged all Virginians to stay home to the maximum extent possible.
The governor was scheduled to hold a press conference later Monday to provide updates about the state’s latest response to the pandemic.
