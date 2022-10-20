‘Touch DNA’ instrumental in Syed’s exoneration

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — Adnan Syed was imprisoned for more than two decades for the murder of his teenage ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, but he was freed in September and charges were dropped this month. The decision by prosecutors hinged on a lot of factors, including a new analysis of genetic material that they said wasn’t available at the time.

Syed became well known as the subject of the hit podcast “Serial,” and his supporters never stopped pushing for his case to be reconsidered. They got a break with findings earlier this month from “touch DNA” that failed to link Syed to DNA on the victim’s shoes.

So, what is touch DNA, and are the findings reliable enough to contribute to such a consequential outcome for both Syed and the victim’s family?

“It’s quite powerful,” said Deepak Koirala, a biochemist who works with DNA and has no association with the Syed case.

First, how it works: It’s DNA analysis that has been around a long time, but this type of examination is only newly being adopted, said Koirala, an assistant professor in the University of Maryland Baltimore County’s chemistry and biochemistry department. It relies on a tiny sample, as few as 10 skin cells left on an item when someone touches it — hence the name touch DNA, though the DNA could be transferred and the item not touched directly.

The sample is taken from the item and the DNA amplified using the same technology that’s used in testing for the coronavirus in a lab, called the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR. That means rapidly producing copies of a part of DNA so it can be studied in greater detail.

Court records show that for the analysis, prosecutors submitted pantyhose, a skirt and shoes left behind to a California lab, but it didn’t find much. With clothes on Lee’s body exposed to the elements, the lab tested shoes found in Lee’s car. They were black dress shoes dusted for prints in 1999 but not analyzed further. Other people’s DNA was found on them but not Syed’s.

That, however, is not case closed.

“If everything is done correctly, this gives you a real clue about the individual’s DNA signatures,” Koirala said. “But real life is complicated.”

Surfaces of the shoes matter, as rougher fabric surfaces would capture more DNA and metal in buckles could cause a ruinous chemical reaction in some circumstances, such as environmental exposure. Time and the environment generally can degrade samples.

How someone handles the shoes — for instance, how many cells rub off and where — also matters, because more DNA is better. Other factors that may be important: how the samples were swabbed and from how big a surface, and whether the handler was properly wearing gear to avoid contamination.

Shoes are another matter because they can present a lot of stuff to gum up the precision works. In the Syed case, there were several other people’s DNA, so sorting out whose is whose is even harder.

And this isn’t a lot of generic material to work with. More than 99.9 percent of DNA is the same across individuals, Koirala said, leaving a sliver of unique material with markers passed on from mom and dad to examine. In a forensic examination, scientists would try to match the sample to a known sample of someone’s DNA.

Further, the lab matters. There are no standards yet developed for this type of analysis, so the lab would be relying on experience and adherence to other lab protocols. And, Koirala said, it would be important for other labs to be able to replicate, and back up, the findings.

The point is that the public shouldn’t assume this was the only reason for Syed’s exoneration, said Maneka Sinha, a University of Maryland at Baltimore law school professor who is an expert in forensic science. She also was not involved in the case.

“No one ever said we’re going to test a pair of shoes and that’s going to be make or break,” she said. “It’s the entirety of the case through the years that leads to exoneration.”

In science, and in law, it’s often not ideal to rely on small amounts of DNA. Separately, touch DNA is a misnomer because no one has to actually touch an item to leave DNA on it. And there are all the complicating factors that come with recovering and analyzing small quantities of DNA.

If Sinha were to prick her finger and send blood to a lab, she said, the DNA findings would be extraordinarily reliable. If she were to shake hands with someone who touches a mouse that others also have touched, and then the mouse were swabbed, analyzing the mixture of DNA wouldn’t be so easy.

Marilyn Mosby, the state’s attorney for Baltimore City, did say that if the DNA were either inconclusive or exclusive of Syed, she would certify his innocence. And she said the DNA on the shoe excluded Syed as a possible contributor. But in the end, Mosby considered a lot more than the genetic findings.

“The fact is that evidence of DNA is different from relevance of DNA,” Sinha said. “You can’t draw a conclusion about what activity occurs to leave the DNA in a particular way.”

