Becky B. Shagdarsuren, a Mongolian immigrant eager to have her own business, bought a military souvenir store earlier this year after its owner retired. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

Columnist

The year is almost over, but before we’re into 2019, I thought I’d check in with two people we met in 2018.

Casey Anderson, chairman of the Montgomery County Planning Board, oversees the county’s parks and vowed to visit all of them this year. Around noon on Dec. 27, he entered Camp Seneca Special Park and reached his goal. The stunt that he had hashtagged #421parks was over.

“I guess I’d say I was relieved,” Casey told me last week. With 421 parks covering 36,000 acres in the county, he couldn’t let his pace flag. The year was so wet that he quickly had to jettison the notion that he’d visit the parks only on dry days. He went out regardless of the weather, on some days visiting as many as 17 parks.

“I managed to get through it without any major calluses,” he said.

Part of Casey’s intent was to remind people of the county’s natural bounty. The mission also served as an inspection of sorts.

He found almost all the parks in good shape. Said Casey: “That really speaks to the professionalism and organization of the parks department that they can maintain that many properties.”

The signage could be improved at a few, he said. Some publicly owned, publicly accessible land is obvious. But some little slivers of parkland are in residential areas, their entrances hard to find. That’s on his to-do list for 2019.

So is something else: “I think we have more work to do in urban parks,” Casey said. He thinks more intensively developed areas — such as Silver Spring, Bethesda, Germantown, White Oak and Burtonsville — could use places where people can gather for reasons other than hiking or playing soccer.

“We’re good at suburban and rural park systems, not as much on urban park systems,” he said.

The Ship's Hatch sails on

At the end of January, Mary Beth Cox retired from the military souvenir shop she had run for 30 years: the Ship’s Hatch in Crystal City, Va. She sold the store to Becky B. Shagdarsuren, an immigrant from Mongolia eager to have her own business.

“I tell the customers, everything is the same. Only I have changed,” Becky told me on a recent morning. There’s still a varied mix of Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force hats, ties, key chains, challenge coins, boxes, shot glasses and the like. There are also funny T-shirts that say things such as “Too old for Snapchat. Too young for Life Alert.”

There have been a few subtle changes. Becky rearranged some of the shelving to open up the front of the store. She moved the display of U.S. Marshals Service items to a slightly less-prominent place. (Only marshals are allowed to buy that merchandise.)

Becky put in a new cash register. It’s one of those sleek slender white ones with a touch-sensitive screen that spins around to face the customer.

“It makes my work easier,” she said.

Plus, it looks cool.

“I don’t want to change too much,” she said. “Old customers like the way it was.”

So does she. “I sell gifts,” Becky said. “I make at least 10 people happy a day.”

Since I had last visited, Amazon announced it would be coming to Crystal City. Becky has mixed feelings about that. Her family lives in a building nearby, and she worries what increased traffic will do to the area.

Becky isn’t sure whether the Ship’s Hatch store will appeal to Amazonians. “I’ll have to have another section for them,” she joked.

Quiz quibbles

Did you take my Christmas Day D.C. trivia quiz? I hope you did well. Alas, I made a few mistakes. I wrote that John Rodgers Meigs was buried in Congressional Cemetery. His grave, topped with a haunting sculpture, is in Arlington National Cemetery. And I mentioned that the precursor of the CIA was the OSI. In fact, it was the OSS: Office of Strategic Services.

Helping Hand

Our annual Helping Hand fundraising drive for Bright Beginnings, N Street Village and So Others Might Eat continues through Friday. But if you’re hoping to take a deduction on your 2018 taxes, today’s the day to make it.

All three nonprofits work with homeless families and adults in our area. With your support, they will continue to do good things for less fortunate people in our area. To give, just visit posthelpinghand.com and look for the word “Donate.”

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.