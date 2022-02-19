Donald Lambert Jr., 55, was jogging near his home on the morning of Feb. 27, 2021, when he was struck by a tow truck driven by Regensburg.
The stretch of road where Lambert was struck was under construction and had no shoulder at the time. The truck crashed into a shed after hitting Lambert and an occupied car. Regensburg then fled on foot.
The next day, he was arrested in King William County after a brief chase. He has been convicted of eluding police there, but is awaiting sentencing on that charge.
Lambert had worked for the Henrico County Police Division since 1987. He had most recently headed its Special Operations Group.