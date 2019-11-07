Officials said the broken-down vehicle and tow truck were both on the shoulder of the road at the time of the crash.

The tow-truck operator’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family, officials said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

New date set in Capital Gazette shooting trial

The insanity trial for admitted Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos has been rescheduled to start March 4.

The court has set aside 13 days for the trial in which a jury will determine whether Ramos should be held legally culpable and be confined to a mental facility instead of prison for the shooting in which five people were killed.

A new trial date was scheduled after lawyers for Ramos requested a postponement on the day jury selection was set to start last week, saying they did not have time to review and analyze mental-health appraisals conducted by prosecution experts.

Ramos, 39, admitted that he carried out the June 28, 2018, shooting rampage at the Annapolis newspaper’s office.

Ramos has pleaded not criminally responsible. He asserts in court filings through his lawyers that a mental disorder prevented him from conforming his behavior to the law.

The victims of the Capital Gazette shooting were the paper’s editorial page editor, Gerald Fisch­man, 61; assistant editor Rob Hiaasen, 59; sportswriter, reporter and editor John McNamara, 56; sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34; and reporter Wendi Winters, 65.

— Lynh Bui

