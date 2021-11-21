Over the years, the Neligh Area Community Fund has done many things to help the community of Neligh. A couple of recent things, according to Stelling, were the addition of shades over the bleachers on one of the baseball fields in the Riverside Park this past summer and new banners that are being installed along Highway 275 through town. The banners are a joint project with the City of Neligh and the Antelope County Tourism Fund to replace the banners that had been in place to mark Neligh’s sesquicentennial years ago.