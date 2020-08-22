Individuals with positive test results are being contacted by phone, and contact tracing is underway in coordination with Baltimore County.
None of the 55 individuals who tested positive is on campus.
All classes, which were to resume for fall semester on Monday, will now be conducted in remotely through Aug. 30.
All in-person activities on campus are canceled from Sunday through Aug. 30. The university also says move-in for residential students is temporarily suspended beginning Monday.
