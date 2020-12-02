The school said the gift is intended to be used for athletics, the College of Health Professions, the College of Business & Economics and programming to advance equity, diversity and inclusion.
The school also said the gift makes up nearly half of the university’s total donations in fiscal 2020, when it raised $12.4 million. It also marks the first time that Towson, a member of the University System of Maryland, raised more than $10 million annually for three consecutive years.
An avid supporter of Towson men’s basketball, football and lacrosse teams, Soistman also is putting part of his donation toward building a new Athletic Academic Achievement Center for college athletes in the field house at Johnny Unitas Stadium that will accommodate over 520 athletes and support onsite technology for projects, tutoring and academic advising, according to the university.
