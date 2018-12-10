TOWSON, Md. — Authorities say a Towson University student was killed in a hit-and-run in Maryland.

News outlets report 20-year-old Mzimazisi Ncube was struck by a truck while crossing the street Saturday night. Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach says the truck did not stop.

Ncube was knocked to the ground and then struck by a second car. That driver stopped, called 911 and tried to render aid, but Ncube died at the scene.

University spokesman Sean Welsh says Ncube was an accounting student. His family said in a statement that Ncube, nicknamed Mzi, “was known for his charisma, infectious sense of humor, caring attitude and affable smile.”

Police are looking for the driver of the truck, which had a broken driver’s side mirror.

