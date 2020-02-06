By Associated Press February 6, 2020 at 5:19 PM ESTBALTIMORE — Traffic was temporarily suspended at Baltimore’s a train station while law enforcement investigated a report of a suspicious package, police said Thursday.The Baltimore Police Department didn’t provide additional details of the situation at Penn Station. The department is assisting Amtrak Police in the investigation.Dozens of trains make stops at the station every day.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy